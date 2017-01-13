Great Ways to Make Your Website Strong

There’s no point to having a website if it’s not going to be a good one, right? At least that’s how most of us feel. In fact, because of how strongly we feel, we’ll happily devote hundreds of hours into research to figure out the best ways to make our websites the best that they can be. This is true for both big company websites and smaller, blogger style websites. But with so much information out on the web today, it’s hard to figure out what really is important and what isn’t when it comes to not only designing a website, but running one as well. To help you out, here are some great ways to help make and keep your website strong.

Create a strong SEO strategy

Search engine optimization is important for every single website on the internet today. This is because when you have a strong SEO set into place, you’re not only pleasing Google’s algorithm to a point, but also pleasing your readers. But what exactly is SEO? In essence, you’ll find that it is the key between you and your audience. With a good strategy they’ll be able to find your articles quickly on the web, making them more likely to come back to your website for future reference. The key is to select words and phrases that are typed into the search bar rather frequently. With that said, you also want to make sure that they are words and phrases that you can compete with other websites for. This can be the tricky part.

Have a strong, yet easy to understand design

This is also very important as an easy to understand website design that is both compelling and appealing to readers can sometimes be a hard thing to achieve. This is why most websites tend to venture down the route of hiring outside help, such as a web designer to create a relatable and fun web space. With your website, whether or not you’re currently using it to sell a product or good, you’ll want it to be easy to read and navigate. Websites that are difficult to understand tend to cause the reader to leave early, before they’ve become familiar with your setup, which is completely understandable. That’s why it’s very important to have clear cut sections and pages with easy to understand titles. When you go this route, your audience is much more likely to stay engaged longer, and thus return for future visits. You’ll also want to make sure that links to outside channels, such as your social media outlets are easy to find.

Create readable and likeable content

What this means is that you’ll want to create and post articles that make sense with each other, instead of being all over the place. This is particularly important because it will keep your audience engaged much longer. Instead of them deciding to read one article before moving on to another completely different website, they’ll be much more likely to stay on your website longer as they look for another similar article to read next. A great way to jumpstart this type of relationship is to include links in each article or page that correspond with another article or page that offers similar, yet still different, information. For example, if your website focuses on family vacations and one of your posts is about popular beaches for kids and adults in Australia, you’ll want to link that page to another that talks about great accommodations in those same areas.

Making, and keeping, a strong website doesn’t have to be a difficult task. Whether you decide to hire outside help or do it on your own, a strong desirable website is just around the corner.