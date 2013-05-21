Let’s pretend for a moment that money is no object. Perhaps you’re a ridiculously successful entrepreneur. Maybe you were born into wealth. Or maybe you won the lottery (maybe even that nearly $600 million record-setting U.S. Powerball recently?). For whatever reason, you have more money than you could ever hope to spend. What would you do with it? Where would you go?
If, like many people, you dream of being able to travel the world, you could really do so in style. But where to the richest of the rich in this world stay when they travel? They likely stay in luxury accommodations such as some of the most expensive hotel rooms in the world, enjoying opulence most of us could only dream of. Sure. We might never join them. And that’s okay. We’re just pretending, remember?
So let’s explore some of our original list of the most expensive hotel rooms in the world and take a few minutes to imagine what it might be like to stay in one of these places. Privacy. Decadence. Imagine living like kings and queens for a day. Where would you stay?
If you know of another newer expensive hotel that didn’t make the list, tell us about it and what they offer in the comments.
—
Have you ever dreamed of spending a relaxing night at a luxury hotel? Or maybe planning a romantic evening or a honeymoon where you want to impress your beloved? What would you want included? A gorgeous view? A large comfy bed? A jacuzzi? A personal butler?
Did you know that prices at the best hotel suites have gone up 10% this year? Are you ready to drop about $30,000 for one night? Would you be willing to spend that kind of money on a hotel room? And by the way, none of the nightly room rates includes tax so be prepared to add another 10 – 17% to your bill at checkout.
Here are the 10 most expensive hotel rooms in the world from the last year.
10. The Penthouse Suite, The Martinez Hotel, Cannes
Nightly Rate: $18,000
This is the biggest, most expensive, and the only terraced penthouse suite on the Cote d’Azur. Both of the two suites has a jacuzzi, plasma screen televisions, DVD library, kitchen, open bar, private butler on call 24/7 (ditto for a limousine), and an option to join both suites into one big apartment. The luxury has no limit here – the design is kept in the Art Deco style, with streamlined furniture, silk curtains and teak parquet floors.
The wraparound terrace is 2,000 square feet with the views of the Lerins Islands as well as the entire Bay of Cannes and can comfortably hold 100 people. One Saudi sheik liked the suite so much he wanted to rent it for five years. The hotel said no. What else can you say? Tres magnifique!
9. Ritz-Carlton Suite, Ritz-Carlton Moscow
Nightly Rate: $18.200
The floor-to-ceiling windows in the Ritz-Carlton Suite will give you the most beautiful views of the Kremlin, Red Square, St. Basil’s Cathedral, and Christ the Savior Cathedral. The furnishings are in a Classic Russian Imperial style. The 2,500 square-foot suite comes with a spacious living room, dining area, library, office room and boardroom, grand piano, and heated floor.
You will get to enjoy five meals a day and their very own KGB-approved autonomous energy supply system and secure telecommunications array.
8. Royal Suite, Burj Al Arab, Dubai
Nightly Rate: $19.000
The two-story, 8,400-square-foot suite features views over the Arabian sea, marble flooring, a rotating four-poster bed in the master bedroom, dining area, and a private cinema and elevator between the split-level rooms.
The marble bath comes fully stocked with full-sized products from Hermes. Guests are met by a chauffeur driven Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph (or, for a bit extra, by a helicopter). A personal butler stands 24/7 at the ready to fulfill every wish. The Royal Suite is the last word in luxury with a marble and gold staircase, leopard print tufted carpets and Versace linens.
What you can also enjoy is a submarine ride to an underwater restaurant complete with shark-infested aquarium.
7. Imperial Suite, Park Hyatt, Vendôme, Paris
Nightly Rate: $20.000
This pricey suite is located on the 5th floor and takes 200-sq.-meters. A 60-sq.-meter balcony is overlooking the Rue de la Paix, with an outstanding view of the Vendôme column. The Imperial Suite has high ceilings, a dining room, kitchenette, bar, and a mansard roof. It also includes in-suite spa with whirlpool bath, steam room shower and a built-in massage table. Also included are high-speed Internet access and a computer with flat screen monitor, multi-line telephones, and a separate work area to help you enjoy the work process.
Copyright www.paris.vendome.hyatt.com
6. The Bridge Suite, The Atlantis, Bahamas
Nightly Rate: $22.000
The Bridge Suite is located on top of a bridge that connects the two Royal Towers buildings, so it overlooks the entire resort and marina. An 800 square foot balcony and 12-foot high ceilings throughout with full length windows allow you to enjoy a 360 view of the water, lagoons and pools in Paradise Island. We can make a guess that most of the price is paid for the location of the suite. Forbes reports the suite has hosted guests including Oprah, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, and Bill Gates.
The suite has 10 rooms that are decorated in black, red and gold (including a 22-karat gold chandelier in the dining room). The living room is a 1,250-square-foot room with grand piano and twin entertainment centers. The master bedroom has a sitting area, his-and-hers closets so large that you can park your car there, and hand-painted linens. The kitchen also has its own entrance, so a permanent staff of seven, including a butler and a cook can access the rooms without bothering you.
5. Presidential Suite, Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
Nightly Rate: $25.000
The suite is located on the 53rd floor above Tokyo with spectacular views that include the Imperial Palace outer gardens and Roppongi Hills.
In the suite’s 3300 sq ft you get pure luxury with a stunning four poster bed in the master bedroom, personal concierge, connected living room/dining room, an oversized marble bathroom with Sony BRAVIA 20 inch flat screen television, and access to indoor pool and fitness studio.
4. Villa La Capula Suite, Westin Excelsior, Rome
Nightly Rate: $29.000
The suite is located on the fifth and sixth floor underneath the cupola of the hotel which was made famous by Fellini’s movies. It covers 6,099 square feet and has an additional 1,808 square feet of balconies and terraces. While it only has two bedrooms, five more can be joined to it. The entire suite was just remodeled in 1998 for a cost of around $7 million. So now you will have all things Roman and excessive – a cupola, a Pompeii-style Jacuzzi pool, frescoes (the painted horizons on the frescoes were designed to match perfectly with the real Roman one), stained glass windows, and almost 2,000 feet of balcony space including a sun deck overlooking the Via Veneto district.
The downstairs also has a private kitchen, and the dining room features an antique Murano glass chandelier, a private wine cabinet with over 150 wines to choose from and a study/library covered in hand-carved wood. And what really makes this suite over the top is a private cinema with Dolby surround sound.
Now that’s living la dolce vita.
Copyright www.starwoodhotels.com
3. Ty Warner Penthouse, Four Seasons Hotel, New York
Nightly Rate: $50.000 (Updated: 22nd December, 2015)
The $50 million Ty Warner Penthouse at the Four Seasons in NY was designed by legendary architect I.M. Pei, Peter Marino and hotel owner Ty Warner.
The nine-room suite has walls inlaid with mother of pearl, gold and platinum-woven fabrics. The suite is located on the 52nd floor of New York’s tallest hotel with floor-to-ceiling bay windows offering a breathtaking 360 degree view of the City. If that is not relaxing enough you can enjoy a waterfall in the Zen Room, play the grand piano in the library or soak in a tub overlooking Central Park. Full spa treatments, a personal trainer and a 24/7 butler are all included, and if you still find a will to leave, you can choose to be chauffeured in a Rolls Royce or Maybach, and you’re always guaranteed a table at the hotel’s renowned L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon restaurant.
2. Hugh Hefner Sky Villa, Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas
Nightly Rate: $40.000
If anyone knows how to vacation in Las Vegas, that will be Hugh Hefner. Even though he is known as a homebody he has spent a few nights away from the mansion at the Sky Villa. The suite itself was built to model the original playboy mansion; it also incorporates elements derived from a vintage Playboy magazine article about the ultimate bachelor pad. The suite cost roughly $10 million to build but the high-rollers can rent it for a small $40,000 a night.
Everything screams S-E-X-Y at the Sky Villa. The two-story 9,000 square foot Villa includes a glass elevator, a rotating bed set beneath a mirrored ceiling, and a glass wall Jacuzzi that extends out over the hotel and offers amazing Strip views, around-the-clock butler service, massage and spa rooms, work-out room and poker table, fireplace, three bedrooms, and pop-up plasma TVs.
Sorry, Bunnies not included.
1. Royal Penthouse Suite, President Wilson Hotel, Geneva
Nightly Rate: $53.000
The Imperial Suite, which is actually an entire top floor of the hotel, is reached via a private elevator and has four bedrooms, six bathrooms with mosaic marble floor, a cocktail lounge and a terrace with a dramatic view through the bulletproof windows over the city, Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc — all of which overlook Lake Geneva. The suite is decorated in a contemporary style, with marble and hardwood floors. The living room has a billiards table, a library and a cocktail lounge with a view of the water fountain, and can accommodate 40 people. The dining room seats 26 people around an oval mahogany table.
The hotel’s staff reassures guests that the security in the Imperial Suite is among the best in the world, ideal for celebrities or traveling heads of state who visit the United Nations headquarters next door at the Palais Wilson.
Copyright www.fivestaralliance.com
Note: This article was originally published on March 22, 2010. It has since been updated with the addition of some new content.
675 comments
you can buy a nice car for the price of some of these nightly rates
ive stayed at the president wilson for 3 weeks with my grandad it was absolutly amazing !!
my grandad is sooooo rich not like you poor people
i own these hotels im the richest man in the world . ha ha ha
poor people just wishing you could stay at my hotels !!!!!
really you are richest person
I’m Chuck Norris, and I don’t operate with money. I deal in one currency: pain.
How could you own these hotels? I have never sold them.
Being rich is not important.
I could help make more than a hundred of people happy with one night worth at one of these hotels.
You will never achieve long lasting happiness sleeping on these hotels.
Good butler, Rashid. Keep following my orders and remember to never sell these hotels until I, your boss, instruct you to do so.
I’ve into many weird sexual things and one of them is making love to these hotels. For example; the pool, the beds, the toilet, the lamps, the carpet, and so on.
Remember the loan you took
I wish you another nice happy day in Mars!!!!
Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.
i’m a tax inspector! give me your tax details
lol lol lol lol
oh yea baby
I Love You
you are a very very very rude person this is abuse to poor people even though i’am not poor this is wrong you should never say that cause you don’t own all thought’s hotels
yeah2 i agree
that was not funny………….
You guys are soooo rude. Your calling us people poor just because you own hotels. I bet you don’t even own those hotels
ha! I BET neither one of those jackasses have even been in the same Cities/Towns as those hotels!
i think you are right
there is great different between words and action
I’ve been to geneva a couple of times and I walked across the road near president wilson hotel, but never went inside. Its exactly located on the lake shore ‘lac leman’. beautiful place to visit in switzerland. but never felt like staying there…
ya sure sure thing i agreed cuz most people think their rich and dont own it LOL fake
Welll what else would you call …. Either a poor person is called poor, or if he/she exceeds the level of being poor he/she is called BROKE ! lol I’ll try renting my penthhose in ballagio when u visit, plz leme know.
hey i want to marry one of u rich guys y not share some of ur money lol
Sure. do mail me
Money can buy you a good bed but not good sleep !
i am agree with you in persian people say eyval daghighan
Great
you should be from India
there I have learened the value of having a good sleep.
Jamil
First of All Us Poor People cant get rich becuase you rich people get richer and the poor get poorer!! I would rather be poor and happy or at least have enough money to get by like we do then be rich like you assholes and be miserable!! First of all if I was rich like you say you do then I would be helping poor people instead of paying that kind of money to sleep in a hotel. Thats what is wrong with the world today and I wont ever understand why god makes ignorant people rich or gives people money that already are rich but I guess noone knows why and that’s something we all have to live with, but if you guys do own these hoteld I hope you choke on yoru money and have a miserable life!!! Dont get me wrong I do know people who are rich and we are friends and they are wonderful people but they dont charge 25,000 a night to stay at a hotel either. They donate money to charities and help the poor people and would give there last dollar to someone!!! I can tell you people who wrote those ignorant comments about poor people are stingy assholes that will pay someday!! it may not be in this world but you will someday!!!!!! Instead of making fun or poor people why dont you help them and pray for them instead of talking shit on people.Just because you have money and rich hotels dont mean you are any different than poor people. god bless you becuase you need alot of prayer!!!!
My name is Shila and I am not a terrorist ok understood!!!!….
the hotel is very very bakwas!!
itna kuch khass nahi hai!!!…..
ek bat bhul gaya hotel bekar bhi tha hanje ha !!!
I am pretty sure that you are a homeless. I have no doubt. People with money are not as stupid speakers like you. See Bill Gates
very true!!!!!!!!!!!!!
the only answer till now
great HG,
“do something to get something”
sleeping in these rooms is not a big deal…………………., its not about rich and poor its about urself.
make urself capable enough that other offer’s you this.
First, those of you who have left ignorant comments on this post are on par with your notes. The majority of these hotels are owned by large hospitality companies (starwood, four seasons, ritz carlton, etc). The hotels shown do feature amazing suites but they also have hundreds of standard rooms that range anywhere between $250 – $1000 / night. My family is in the hospitality industry and I have been lucky enough to stay at several of these properties and on several trips in the suites they have shown, and honestly they’re not as amazing as you would think. I personally think the Ty Warner suite at the Four Seasons in Manhattan is the most interesting, as it is a classic style that lends to art deco and post modern design, and the views from this particular suite are amazing.
P.S. Those of you who waste your time writing pointless comments in regard to your imaginary net worth and luxury automobiles, you’re pathetic. Clearly you do not realize that you have a serious mental problem and need help. Please, crawl back to the gutter you came from and get a clue.
That is right. Sometimes people who stay in those hotels, just pay for what they are used to have, looking for a break. Not for showing off, or because they are ddemanding, not even because they are superior. Anyone seeks Excelence, beauty, safety and some pampering. Everyone pays what is according to ones financial conditions… Everyne whants to stay somewhere magic, relaxing, beautiful… Las Vegas Business industry surely knows how to make worderland, fairy tail hotel, affordable to just anyone. From Brazil I went to check that for myself… Usually staying in business hotel, B&B, Inns, I’ve experienced some days in Bellagio (as a surprise for my husband who thought we were going to check in in a not so luxurious Hotel); for a bargain, considered as well as any other guest, rich or not. And I am not, plus Real worth less than dollar, Everything is possible there and in some places around the world. Set time, plan ahead, make your dream come true… love travelling to the most! I used to say When in Monaco, you resent not being part of it, but be happy for being there and enjoy…
Like your comment!
Good luck..
I really agree. With both you AND Angie.
Although I have a point to make. Angie, this ones for you. If people are looking for a break, or perhaps a bit of pampering, then there are perfectly good hotels (5 stars) for around 200 dollars a night. Not cheap, I grant you, but a tad better than 50k, don’t you think?
And there isn’t much of a luxury gap. My best friends been to the Burj-al Arab, and he says there are many which are 200 times cheaper, but nearly on para far as luxury is concerned.
In response to Rothschild, whose name would seem to demand a healthy dosage of elitism, you have the tone of a self-righteous hypocrite falsely believing himself to be self-possessed. You are an unfortunate child of modern tolerance, which has made you a gelding. I can tell you are the kind of person who tells people you can speak languages that you cannot actually speak very well and you read books by Ayn Rand to sate your thirst to be deep. I do not doubt that you are somewhat travelled, and that you are a dilettante of architecture, which we can deduce from your foppish statement of the Ty Warner suite (post-modern rejects classic style). Now, since you clearly lack insight, there is little I may say to open your benighted eyes to your own ignorance, but at least I can demonstrate how not to be so serious.
Example:
“Starting in January every year I stay one month in one of these hotels starting with the cheapest and progressing to the most expensive. I do this because I can, and because the chicks dig it.”
Though my parody comment is not terribly funny hopefully you can see and understand this ancient technique of humor called hyperbole, which is funny because of its sheer incredibility. Go read a book.
You left the best comment yet so thanks these people writing on here are full of shit and idiots and need to get a real life!!!!! 🙂 🙂
Yeahh,don’t go down to their level. They’re just daydreaming.
Right on!! You could have not being more assertive!! The gutter is actually luxury accomodations for these people.
How could you ever own a hotel if you can’t even use proper grammar? You are at the pinnacle of ignorant conceitedness.
no, you’re just a lowly keyboard warrior.
ya sure im hallucinating that you really own it u should be a millionair so i dont beliebe you at all and btw stop lying XD soooo fake
I am the owner of Venus! You are most welcome to my planet to spend a nice holiday. . Free of charge…
ok.
Yeah right you probably live in a motel because your so poor
I already know you are lying. However I will assume you are telling the truth.
I wouldn’t stay in your hotel if I was the President of the United States. As a matter of fact I wouldn’t stay in your hotel if you payed me one billion dollars in cash right this second.
Silly guy, People are happy with one night in a hotel, and you think money is everything?
hey man i am having 5 ferrari and 4 bugatti veyron and many more.My house is worth 100000000$.Now tell who is poor.I am INDIAN.
My master is so rich he own’s all the banks where your money is kept so you are poor people and you can’t have your money back……
Phill: Your an idiot so shut up and go crawl back into the place you came from: a dirty clogged toilet your satan used!!
P.S.
your more poor then a piece of trash!!!
Have A Nice Day 🙂
there is no way,,,that is what mine is,,,,okkkk well actually mine is exactly 5.9 billion dollars_!_
abhinav you are just a effen loser making fun on how rich you are all the people that say there house is like over a trillion dollars or something should be ashamed of themselves because unlike u snobs & losers there are actual people who work for their money(like my parents)i am not one of them but there are people starving to death out there and you guys don’t care about anything except you money so go get a reality check and stop acting like your so good your just fat losers
I completly agree, personally I would rather have less money and keep my feet on the ground.
Some of u twats think that money is everything, well what happens if one day you wake up and you have no more money, what would you do then, because clearly that is the most important thing in some of your lives. I personally think that you lead very sad lives, because you only seem to care about materialistic things.
Also as Isabelle said there are people starving out there. It would be nicer to hear about the millions or billions you give to charity, just a thought.
You really think this Abhinav guy has so many supercars and his house costs so many dollars?
Isabelle…. thats a really nice one…. Feel pitty for this rich or super rich who cant taste the real taste of life… they dnt do their things on their own.. they dont get that excitment feeling like we do on the pay day…. they cant walk into public with having the fear that some one would harm them….. with limited money i enjoy life
@ isabelle I totally agree on your comment some of us wont be able to afford these hotels but we’ll die happy at least. that money could got to better use
Yeah riight, they only have sold ten bugattis and six of them are in Dubai,, and the rest are with you?!?! 😛 Hehe Riiiight
yeah really, why r they spending this much of money,honestly, ones i stayed 1 night in burj al arab. but i asked my father that why is he spending this much of money.
You sound like some one who works in a car sales, may be who try to sell expensive cars.
I am looking for good deals on a ferrari. Do you have any good contact pleaz?
Buchanon Chandler Montgomery
I own your mum.
liar, indians are well poor and your house is not worth 100billion and you cant even spell properly your’ve got a well decent education, if you can read this!
Indian are much smart and intelligent than any other race in the world.If you see the list of rich guys in the world, most of them are indians.They don’t need calculator for 2+2 .
Hey you know who u r?
British, American, Pakistani, Arab as I know that you even dont know which race your father belongs to? May be not even mother. Check first and them come back to us.
Be polite and know what you are putting on net. I am sorry for my words but your thoughts provoked me to write such words.
I hope from next time you will think twice to write anything on net.
I work my butt off to make what little money i do. at least i know i work for my success instead of having it handed to me!
Yea you live in a tin hut, in tin town, slum-dog millionaire. HAHA!!!
that was too rude man. You should have not said that.
Why is it that when people are pretending to be rich they always say they own Ferrari’s and bugatti Vernon? Trust me not the richests car anymore people so if your gonna be a loser so desperate to be rich that you have to fake it and be a jerk, do your research first dumbass.
well considering they only made like 10 Bugatti Veyrons, these are nearly all owned by famous people, + mega rich people, so doubt very much that they would let one little liar buy $ of the most expensive cars in the world.
All indians are liars!!
Im glad to hear that, but remember, you only get 1 chance at life. Try to make the most out of it 🙂 Try to forgive others for their past mistakes- you’ll feel better 🙂
a
Guys you all heaving big big money, please help those in need, you will be rewaded by the God. Just think if you are not in parfect health, then what all this money for,
An Indian ? I Have been learning in Hisar for my PhD in agricultural science. India is like a third world country. I have seen poor people as worse as in poor countries of Africa.
Oh shutup you lying little bi*ch!! You do not own five Ferraris and four Bugattis! Another thing, there are no such houses that are $100,000,000 in India. If you really were that rich, you wouldn’t be bragging your selfish little a*s off.
Hi, apologies for butting in this conversation… but ignoring the fact that some liar who claims he owns a $ 100,000,000 house. here is the proof that one of people in the top 10 richest people of the world is Mukesh Ambani(Indian)(net worth $ 27 billion)and he owns the most expensive house in the world.. worth close to a billion dollars(located in Bombay,India). here is the proof
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antilia_(building)
I am not gonna say us Indians are better than everyone.. but we are not beneath anyone either. so next time you think India is filled with poor people who live in huts, do some research.
You are wrong about that 1 billion dollar house just built in India by Mahesh Ambani in mumbai,
4 richest people in the world are from india.
Search in google n do some work instead of just bsin. Well all here r lying about being rich for sure.
IS UR FATHER A BLODDY SERVANT LOL AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA F**K OFF
hey abhinav wat the fu*k… u r just making fookri… are yaar itna hi amir hai to,,, khreed kyon nai leta kisi ek hotel ko,,,,
u r a indian dont make indians ashamed bcoz of u,,,
India rocksssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss
Bad Abhinav Jain I told you a million times not to mess with my computer. When I was happily looking for a hotel to stay I saw you commenting dumb stuff. Instead of waxing my shoes. BAD Abhinav this time I will lower your salary to 5$ per-month. So stop saying dumb stuff. And now youll have to clean dixies poop.
P.S. Tell your indian friends: (WHAT THE HECKA RE YOU DOIN LOOKING HOTELS YOULL NEVER BE ABLE TO SLEEP( NOT IF YOU WORK AT THEM) IN THEM, TELL YOUR FRIENDS TO STOP COMMENTING LIES)
If you are indian that explains why your rich becuase you guys make your money here in the US and then send it to india pr vperseas and triple the amount thats how you are rich!!!
Yeah and I’m Athena daughter of Zeus.
Look at all these idiots like I’ve stayed there and there and there and there and I own a 100000000000000$ home and you are all poor. I bet they’re getting beaten by their boss at the local supermarket for using the internet during work hours.
I’m even richer than you. I own your wife.
jonathan your a loser
Jonathan: Get Back to work or you’ll get scolded by your boss at the drug store >;D Ha Ha Ha
Stop making things up! your just another loser who is pretinding to be rich!!!
P.S.
Have A Wonderful day :3
Yeah you wish. You couldn’t get any if you stripped buck naked and walked into the general population of a MENS prison.
lmao…thanks for that comment
im a billionaire and i own the Venetian Hotel and Casino in las veagas if you can afford it you should come stay its a very comforting place i can assure you will enjoy your stay. go to my website http://WWW.VENETIAN.COM. hope u stay here thank you.
Sorry, but what a load of rubbish, The venetian was owned by General Growth Properties based in Chicago, and in April 2009 they filled for bankruptcy!! Liar liar pants on fire!!
you and idiots ^ up there can jerk each other in the shower….billionaires dont go on the internet to brag about the fact that they’re loaded…..”i’m a billionaire and i own the venetian”…….http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/money_co/2008/11/shares-of-las-v.html
here’s what you do with all your money then…
Chill out people!!!
It’s clear that the people claiming to own all these hotels and Bugattis and a home worth $100billion are just having a laugh. They’re making light hearted commentary to pass the time and brighten our day.
Just enjoy the joke and get on with your day rather than busting a blood vessel.
Of course that’s easy for me to say as I get my butler to type my e-mails while I sip mocktails in my penthouse overlooking Hyde Park corner 😉
Guys please think about us, any one willing toinvest in Africa, South Africa please get me in my email address. I was born in South Africa next to the Kruger Nationl Park next Hazyview.
I only have something to tell you..
“What good will it be for a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul? Or what can a man give in exchange for his soul?” Matthew 16:26 😉
hahahahaha lmao
haha i actaully am doing this at work.
Well, i think that you are taking your life for granted- please try to think of the kids that only earn up to $1 a day!! If you are rich, do something about it!!!! Over 75% of the world’s population uses 20% of our earth’s resources! Please give this a thought.
Ok so ‘IDIOTS’ you are saying you own a 100 Trillion Dollar home? HA! There is not even a home that expensive in existence. Study what you are typing before you click ‘Enter’ it will save you a lot of hateful comments going towards you. Now have a nice day with your average life like the rest of us. 🙂
Lucky You Jacob!
Wow thats mean to say, not every one in the world is rich. I never heard of you grandpa before, have you ever heard of the Kicker Jeff Reed for the steelers. Wow your so mean I bet your parents own 21 different buissnesses, and you have over 13 family members that own at least 3 or 4 buissness
well anyways jeff reed is my uncle
now that is comedy gold! jeff reed plays for the 49ers he was fired from the steelers.
Lol, your grandad is probably my butler. You should follow in his footsteps little guy.
Ummmm rude much
Im from the ghetto boy you got a problem with that send all your guards after me I’ll drop all of themm
Just three weeks? Poor you. I stayed for two years, and I did the paying not my Grand Dad.
u lot that think ur all gr8 n rich n thoes that belive them r just silly lets face it like this chump thinks that he spent $38690000 to stay in this hotel he wuld have to be multi billionair and if u lot actually looked up hu was that rich you would know them. and if these people earned the money the rockon they did they would not be sitting on here bragging about it. they would have lives to live. It just makes them feel big when they sit there playing with there cocks thinking there some one special dreaming of money and wondering why they are so lonely because there egos are bigger than there cocks. if you were so rich go out and buy a fucking life man. think of the poor people who cant eat, drink, get educations and die every 4 seconds. I’m not poor but Im not rich I do well and work bloody hard to do so. So listen to the people on here who talking the sense because the will be the ones with money who have brains and use them to earn it, thoses who are all yeah i stayed there for 2 years i stayed there for a year are most likely guverment scroungers.
Buddy…………….World has got very intelligent by internet…..
Poor people always has time to write on internet and reply, Like you and me.
Cheers again
U r sick! if I were rich man, I wouldnt behave like u. Poor u r
thats mean but what ever flots ur boat
exactly you said your Grandpa not you.
Gud for u then!!!! All best wishes!
any need for that?
Just because people aren’t as affluent as your grandfather doesnt mean that we are poor! not by any means.
come and work with us in africa and experience a totally different side of life. we can find you accommodation with no water, and no electricity. i promise you will find something so special deep inside you if you do and you will love it.
pls, theres no need to show off. Its ur granddad whos rich, not you, so pls control. and ur grandad is not like bill gates so theres no neccesity to stress on the word so. and ya i bet billiornaires out there , much richer than ur grandad will not waste money like that. and lastly, how can we trust ur word.
you poor person, you have only visited their only for 3 weeks, i have stayed their around one year during my one year post graduation.
it was too cheap for my DAD.
i felt uncomfortable their, so my DAD told his manager to build a new hotel more luxurious than this one.
it will inaugurated within 6 months. send me ur nearest airport address so that i can send u my privet jet to receive you.
n one thing more plz tell ur grand dad to earn more to spend some on cloths to wear in my hotel.
inauguration party.
see you their in 6 months, go n earn fast too fast toooooo fast
whats your new hotel called id loved to stay there
How could the hotels like these allow an ass like you to stay in them for a whole year.
It’s because of people like you that we Indians get a bad name.
Like you said, Jacob, your grandad is rich. I wonder if you have the skill and accumen it takes to attract money to you or are you a free loader?
I wonder how proud he would be to read your comment. I am wealthy and I hate reading childish comments from relatives of the rich. Napoleon Hill or Charles Haanel are names that would no doubt go over your head.
When you learn thee rules of wealth then you would certainly have a different attitude.
Ask your grandfather, was he born into a rich family or was his family poor? You have a lot to learn.
trust me ignorant kid, my brother is richer than ur grand dad!
hey come on guys stop this
it may be ur granddad so rich but u r not rich when u becomes like ur gd then u proud not now okkkk u bludyrichhhh
you have not. i bet your grandad is a deadbeat doll bludger who drinks alone. stop talking s**t you loser hahahaha you are a joke mate
You are rather common Jacob! No-one flaunts they’re wealth, you are not even wealthy your apparent grandfather is, I’d laugh if he donated your inheritance to charity, people who are born into wealth have more morals… How tragic oh yes and with your grandad you really know how to live it up!
Yeah your Just Well off im sure ur grandad just saved up for the trip u want a Rich family look up my Step Dads resturant… The Signature Room at the 95th Chicago…
IF YOU “STAYED FOR 3 WEEKS” IN THIS HOTEL, YOU WOULDN’T BRAG ABOUT IT 1ST OF ALL & 2ND OF ALL, YOU WOULDN’T PUT OTHER PEOPLE DOWN TO MAKE YOURSELF FEEL BETTER.
ya but just cuz your grandad is rich doesnt make you rich to >:D
tirck you grandad is rich not you. Me in the other hand just turned 20 and i already made 3 million dollars. so get your broke ass back to china were i pay a half a cent a day.
jacob delaney.And whom may he go by the name of?
My dad owns shares in the Ritz ,Harrods and Apple
And please get a grip because it really annoys me when some scrubby little people like you come on to these website and make up such pretentious and most vulgar statements you are so factiously superior.
You are stupid to say that “like you poor people” I am glad none of us are an idiot like you sucker.
well, i’ve stayed at the holiday inn in bristol for one night and i can tell you, nothing compares to it’s plastic sheets, porn channels and the sloppy english in the morning!
and my wife stayed at a hotel in Tanzania that cost 50p a night and there was a poo in the shower.
you can keep your riches!!
f*** the arabs!
Wow! i wish i was as rich as you! too bad i own half of that city.but hey, youre pretty cool too
Well i was in it it for three weeks too, and my parents paid for me and my four friends.Ha bet that set you back you cheap skate. BEAT THAT THEN !!!
Yea, thats probably bull crap. You’re prob some poor hobo trying to get noticed
if u spent 3wks with ur so call grand dad in that hotel,wat impact did dt create in ur life,wat joy did u derive,sleepin in a hotel does not guarantee u any hapyness,next time try and go with ur grand ma,ur grand bro,ur grand sisters,even ur grand family.nonsence
I agree
It’s very nice
your “grandad” not YOU. lol
SALE UR GRAND FATHER IS BLUDDY BULLLLLLLSHIT FOR ME BUDDHA HOGA TERA BAAP F**K UR FATHER GO TO HELLL
dude seriously i din kno whether 2 laugh r get offended… get out & get a lyf
lol u cant afford a house so ur grandad pays for ur rent ur the poor one
lol ur grandad has to pay for ur rent cos u cant afford it
can I borrow your grand dad for a day to see the experience that you had???
I just wanted to state that you are a typical jackass that thinks you have money you can say what you want. I also seriously doubt anything you stated is true. Your grandfather is rich, not you so don’t forget that. You should also watch what you say on the internet, because you never know who is out there reading what you write.
HAHA… you’re a joke TROLL
Umm, so your grandfather had $1,113,000 to throw around? It is highly unlikely that the hotel would rent out the most expensive prestigious room for three weeks when dignitaries and celebrities would use it. Not only would it make for really great business to have important people staying there, but it is generally policy to not allow someone to stay in a suite for 21 days. But hey, call me ignorant.
You are very sad son..
I know your grandad he begged all of his money from INDIA
u jst b quiet pride full girl-boy i have gone too there u no need to show off
why would u even be there three weeks. waste of cash.ur grandpas rich not you so dont boast.
you idiot
you’re kind of overating darling!
Wanker
yeah but you are not rich. you is a poor poor person. not like me, ME = LOADED. Don’t cry.
#
haha you wish what a load of bollocks your proberbly a chav in a terrace house
you dont know anything about us we dont get money like you and im saying if you ever come to georgia i beat the hell out of you
I am not poor I stay in the london Ritz carlton every summer for one month and a half in the prince of Wales Suite. So you can shut up i was in london last week and I bough a rolex and 2 vertu phones and this is true and you are lying.
ur such an idiot, I DOUBT UVE STAYED EVEN AT A COMFORT INN, CUZ UR POOR. GO BACK TO COMMUNITY COLLEGE U DUMB LOSER
When we open a Ritz Carlton in London we will look forward to welcoming you every year. Until then…….
I own it poor girl
What is wrong with u!! My dads annual salary is 25 million and we don’t brag like u!!!!! Yea we stay in places like this but we dont brag about it!! Be humble!!! My dad owns companies in NYC, power plants in Arkansas, Hospitals in Tennessee, Cat fish farms in Mississippi, colleges in Texas, hunting farms in Wyoming, farms with natural gas in West Virginia, and more but I don’t brag about it!!
I DOUBT HE MAKES 25 MILL A YEAR. UR PROBABLY A DUMB KID WITH DEGREE FRM UR LOCAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WUTS HIS NAME? HUH? UR SUCH A LOSER
nice i like luxury and i highly respect rich people.
MMMMMMMHHHHHHHHHHHHHHMMMMMMMMMM I Hear that sister
You probably live in a box and eat frozen dinners. lol
Ha!
At least I can spell!
Besides the fact I have houses or appartments in London, Boca, Beverly Hills, Rome, New York, Melbourne, Cannes and Beijing…
@baba a REAL rich person wouldn’t talk like that. It sounds pathetic. If you really did stay in bellagio, you would not spell it like BALLAGIO.
I’ve stayed in Adelphi in New York and Ritz Carlton, but am I big **** just because of hotels? I did not even pay for them! (btw those hotels are nice but not 10,000 a night haha
All these prosaic, small-minded people who say that they’re gods because of where they stay are insane- because you’re probably not even telling the truth. You probably live like Veronica from mother witb the hat. real rich person would be like…
LEVANTWA! CHAMONIX! L’ARPEGGE! DANIEL BOULUD!
Are you really this pathetic or just a inferior egoistic young fool for real? The fact that you deem it “cool” to flaunt your so called “riches” shows that you are a person with an inferiorty complex. You are the kind of people giving humanity a bad name. So do us alll a favour & stay in your rat hole & try not to humour us futher with your stupid comments.
@jacob:
actually i stay only in these hotels..i dont have a home.. all my kids were born in the above hotels only… we actually bring the doctors to the hotels even for a general health check up.. even all my 2000 employess stay in all these hotels on a regular basis…i guess maybe for 30 days a month..all round the year…and as bonus during holidays i let my employess bring upto 1000 guests per employee to stay in these hotels for almost 5 months i guess.. all my employess have a private limousine and the employee of the month wins a private jet.. guess you could not afford to let your grand dad stay for mare than 3 weeks… poor you… if u need any help den dont hesitate i can adopt your entire town…leave alone your granddad.. i can actually adopt your entire country and arrange their stay in these hotels
WHO are you calling poor. Because Ur grandad paid for it NOt you So you must be the poor one!!!
fact ; im richer than you
shut up your so stuck up. no one will believe you
ya, your grandad only, not you!
You’re obviously not rich, considering you don’t know how to spell. If you were rich, you would be sent to a private school. Otherwise, you are probably living in a run down apartment building.
i’ve stayed in all hotel 😛
your a bucket
toooo bad that isnt u
ohh wait it will never be u cause with that snotty attitude of urs u’ll stay like a hobo
I wish you all the very best
I might not be rich like your grandfather is but I certainly have the good taste to not taunt people about not being rich. It is true when people say “You cannot by class.”
You, Jacob, certainly lack class.
because thats not a lie…. you clearly trying to put on a fake persona.
Seriosly, what the hell is wrong with you? I think it’s just stupid that you even say that, cause everybody knows you’re also poor
I hope your grandad dies! and doesnt put you in the wil.
where yo money at tho. you a broke boy
Tool ^
i am a hospitality management major specialized in sales and marketing and i knw for a fact that you can get these rooms much cheaper than that these are just some prices if you rend them corporate you will get them much cheaper ….. although they still will be pretty expencive
hospitality management major who does not know how to write in english… you must be american 🙂 and looking for a job most probably
When you and your Grandpa finished playing pocket pool, did you go right to sleep in your opulent suite?
My dad is called Mike Oxmall and he is so rich and you arnt. He even has a nissan micra!
WTF is up with everyone?!
go die u big fat fuc*ing jews my dogs richer than ur nan
OMG agreed
I pray one day I logde in one dis coolest hotel
So true…hehe~Buy A hummer instead
I loved the article very much and i am deeply impressed. But i regret that there is no indian hotel in the list.
Heck! u can buy 2 nice cars for these prices . lol. this is crazy
u stay in my hotel i will buy a car good enough?
i would not pay these prices for 1 night accomodation.
yes!
There is enough resources for all of the people in the world to live very nicely. Greed is the SIN of mankind. Wealth is God to many. Sad!!!
100% right
I have stayed in the bahamas suite. 22g a night was worth it. 3 nights got 4th free
[…] Las 10 habitaciones de hotel más caras del mundo http://www.dirjournal.com/info/10-most-expensive-hotel-rooms-in-the… por MLeon hace 3 segundos […]
Amazing images! I wish I could’ve afford at least one night at one of these hotels…
i have stayed at all of these hotels STOP making a big deal they are really not that excpencive My daddy is really rich and i am 16 and me and my girlfriends have been to all of these places I LOVE BEING RICH!!!
i think, my dear 16 years old jordan, that you want just to bluff. i dont beleave you that you have been staying in all of these places. you never thought of the people who dont have to eat. if your daddy is really rich, why dont you ask him to spend some money to poor people or give them to the people where youare travelling.
what kind of difference makes it, sleeping in a normal bed or in a hotel which is so expensive? if you are tired, and if you have worked, like we do it, so you fall asleep even if the bed is in a hut.
you are right solveigh gasparotto that person he imagine that he is a richest person / family why they not publish in forbes magazine just like oprah and others i think you are dreaming
Oh Good reply
maybe he’s tired of giving his money to poor people cause around
%40 of his paycheck is taken away to income tax and given to poor people like solveigh gasparotto so he can survive on welfare
SOLVEIGH GASPAROTTO I LOVE YOUR COMENT SO MUCH. IT MAKE SENCE WHY WOULD THEY WASTE SUCH LOT OF MONEY FOR JUST A NIGHT?
Jordan you twit!!STOP boasting about your daddy. when your older and have children,I bet you’ll be renting a flat and having a burger from McDonalds for your Christmas lunch every year! If you don’t want this to happen STOP being such a mean snob! Anyway ,I don’t think your 16.
ok, so what? Over 75% of the world’s population lives on 25% of the world’s resources. Most children in 3rd world countries as young as 4 earn up to $1 a day!!! So, don’t take everything for granted, and use money wisely 🙂
i wish i was rich but im grateful for the little i have
I don’t get you, Jordan. You’re probably just some poor girl with an ancient Dell that dreams of having the average life, because you’re poop. Shame on you.
And just so you know I have a timeshare in the Bahamas. So HAHA
Just thinking who are the people who have stayed here
me next me next me next! 🙂 oh And Katey wants to come too 🙂
useless spending money on such while there are others who barely eat a meal a day
this is a real truth. congratulation franky white
i have the same opinion like you. i rather stay in a cottage than spending that amount of money. you can sleep all over. i slept in thailand on the floor.
people in the 3-world-countries are starving of hunger and ones should spend such a lot of money just for one night.
no, no, no
I too stayed there for a day just coz it was too urgent for me to pass out and ran into the nearest hotel that i saw. Four Seasons Hotel, NewYork… Enjoyed the ride in RollsRoyce too…
After watching all of these luxurious places i was really touched and impressed but who can afford to have such a luxury. But then i Realized that ALLAH has given us the power to built it and He has limitless luxuries for all of us in the afterlife; that one can not even have a glimpse to imagine. only for those who obeyed His laws on earth. May ALLAH Make us among them; then such Luxuries are nothing.
I just need a clean floor to sleep,
Luxury is about grandeur and ok, service, but definetely, no necessarily about good taste, some are so baroque i’d only have nightmares!! I’ve been in a lot more beautiful, unforgetable places because of their view, their design and food…honestly, those hotels can’t sustain why they charge those rates..i guess rich people have to live in a rich way..whichever idiocies that might imply going for!
OMG , me and my friend Alicia, totally stayed at the Royalty Penthouse Suite!! (: IT WAS AWESOMEEEE. we would have invited you, but our limo was late, and we had to get there fast for one of our concerts. We’re in the Ting Ting’s Thats not my Name.
I could wish that if i’ll become a rich person in future or my another life then I’ll spend atleast one night in Rome & New York.
@ Jordan Toon
I*
expensive*
I*
my girlfriends and I*
plus lack of syntax
Apparently, being rich can’t buy you proper grammar.
The most expensive one doesn’t even have a straight bedspread. It’s gross. I’d ask for a different room. There are a couple that are amazing. I saw so few Red Roof Inns on the list.
Mhmm luv luv the president wilson hotel but the food was crappy and there was pee n the bed. And i was thinkkn u shud get more than one night here
The President Wilson is a very pleasant hotel and I think the comment by Julian McF was most strange, I have stayed at the Imperial Suite several time while on business and have never had a bad stay. Your pictures need to be improved as many are not o the suite but of the rest of the hotel. I am 17 years old and hope to stay in all but the one in Las Vagas and the or the one in Moscow. Danke.
i spent a day in President Wilson Hotel and in Burj e Dubai, wow you can’t imagine these are so wonderful.now my aim is to enter Beirut Hotel LEBANON
Oksana and I Would love to stay at these hotels =)
They’re gorgeous But.. We’re 16 and 15 and expecting a baby in a month
so, no vacationing for awhile =P
Are these prices in US Dollars?
If so, it’s so absurd these things actually exist.
dude,it of course is in dollar.look at the symbol.thanks.
Yo, dumba*s, it isn’t only the US that uses dollars, and those other currencies all have the same symbol. It’s a valid question.
This sickens me. Do you know how many people in the world that some rich corporate bas*ard could help with the money they are spending on one night in a hotel? There are probably plenty of BP execs. staying in these rooms… None of these hotels even look that great. You could buy an entire home for a couple of nights in one of these hotels. People-get real.
BAAAAAAAAAP RE BAAAAAAAAP!!!!!
NA JAVAY……
Absolutely GORGEOUS hotels. I agree with u Amanda. Still, If I could afford it I have to admit that I would like to stay in one for just one night. Just for the experience. And in response to Jordan Toon’s comment, I hope she realizes just how fortunate she is and that she realizes that MILLIONS of people have to do without because they can’t afford it.
Allah may suck it 🙂 I’d rather have money now that I know is real and blow it on hotels like this than some old fairy tale and false promise.
These have nothing on the Prince Suites at the Emirates Palace, reserved only for sheikhs. Most will never see these suites, or hear of how expensive they are.
I am going to take vacation one day to Royal Suite, Burj Al Arab, Dubai
Just got to tour the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas, Never in my wildest dreams will I ever be fortunate enough to stay in any of these beautiful suits but just getting a glimps of the bridge suite balcony in nassau was a breath taking experiance! Matt, completley agree, may allah be standing right beside that idiot when the true God riens supreme, you will be shaking!!
To all of you who claimed to have stayed in these rooms: You are liars, and no one here believes you. LIke really?????????OOMFG!!!!!!11!!!!!!!! U r such ttl lrs.
i agree with you.you are cool and poor as well.cheers
Ommm! Love to see
People are born to live and enjoy
so, try once if you can
I agree with the guy up there , no point lying to people you lived in this roms , if people beleive you they just hate you more.
aight jordan toon, how about weside and keep that to urself.. we r all very happy for you.. enjoy life.. stfu, stay locked in those hotels then with no life. fag.. WESSSIDDEEEEEE foreal, aiiiigghhttt?! luv bro, tke it relax
Jordan Toon,
You really need to shut up. I live in a small house and can barely get by. I can barely even afford the internet. We aren’t all like u. At least I was able to see a few good pictures of a hotel suite that I would LIKE to stay in but CAN’T! People like me can’t afford luxuries like that. So, if it wouldn’t bother you too much, keep your selfish, braggy comments to yourself. It’s not that you are just normal. It’s that you are LUCKY! NOTHING MORE! Because, apparently, you don’t have a very great personality, or you wouldn’t have said such a thing like that.
BRAVO Averageperson
averageperson,
Sorry about the last entry…I hit the wrong key. Anyway, I could NOT agree with you more!!!!!!!! People like that have to realize how FORTUNATE they are and at the same time realize that not everyone can afford those luxuries. For Jordon Toon to even post a comment like that says that she has A LOT of growing up to do. She should be thankful for what she has and she shoud not go around bragging about it. She is just a SPOILED LITTLE BRAT!!!!!!
@jordan toon,
I think this comment was just meant to be funny to get people’s attention. If someone could possibly say that by being serious I don’t know what kind of person Jordan is.
I don’t want to start with stuff like “children are starving” or “millions of ppl can’t even afford shelter”…but oh well, I hope you guys out there have kind of an idea of what’s going on in the world.
My parents are very hard working people and they make a lot of money. My siblings and me still had a normal life, with an normal amount of toys, cloths, hotel standards etc. … And I’m so thankful and glad that they raised me the way they did it otherwise I might have made comments like Jordan.
I’m honestly sorry for you Jordan.
I’m Theresa B., 17 years old and from Austria, Europe
i wish i could stayd in all of th
i wish i could njoy leavin in all of them…..
Ok, well it bothers me when people are saying “You could help others with that money”. They already know and they probably donate some of their money but if you can afford staying in one of those rooms then why not? Maybe throughout their lives they have donated millions of dollars and now they are ready to pamper themselves. Just because you spend a lot of money doesn’t mean that you don’t donate some of it. If everybody had the same opinion as you then we wouldn’t have an economy and unless you live in a box and wear absolutely no clothes because you donated everything then don’t be talking. People used to survive by living in caves and such, so if you are SO worried about not spending money you don’t have then donate all of it. Do you really NEED that cereal? NO you could donate the money and eat grass and worms. You could survive off of that, but would it be fun? NO! The reason you buy that cereal is because you can afford it! AND THESE PEOPLE CAN AFFORD MORE.
@ MOET HENESSY
I’m really in love with your comment, suits me alot 🙂
I agree to a sence, but i don’t think most of the people expect them to go without (and they clearly don’t).
However, bragging is not attractive, modisty is far more acceptable. The only reason people are on about charity is, because all they keep seeing is “im worth 3 billion.” “oh and my Grandad or my Mum or DAD owns this or tha, it does get a bit repeatative. It works both ways.
Yes, they properly have very hard for the money (well their FAMILY has), but so do the general public,but they dont get to stay in flash hotels.
I’m not saying that they shouldnt be able to stay there, its their choice.
@MoetHennessy
I love your comment! So true. It made me laugh out loud 😛
Exactly! Moderation is everything in life. If you are fortunate enough to be able to afford a luxury, then go for it. However, its not okay to flaunt, abuse, or overindulge when it comes to money and luxury. And for the many people who have a certain conception about Americans, please have the heart to realize that America is not filled with lazy incompetent people. In the media of today it seems as though that is the only thing that is noticed. But, a good portion of Americans work hard are honest, and simply want to help the world. So lets stop with the mud slinging.
This is mind blowing! I love everything am seeing and soonest it will be my turn to spend nights in places like this,hopefully with my wife. It is not a crime if they spend a night there neither is it a sin if i do. We shld be motivated by some of these folks who has only one head,came out from the same place we were born,have the same hour of the day like us and are living big! As a man thinketh so is he!! I don’t blame those who talk about looking at the poor or the homeless.Yeah! u are all rit but it’s your thinking that left you where you are today.How are u helping in the little way you can? Why focus all on the rich when you can help from the little u have.Some of these folks hardly enjoy the facilities in these hotel other than the security,they work harder every day to regain what they have spent etc Folks i can’t wait to spend clean cash! I grew up in a poor family and i know what rit spending is all about….To be poor is a SIN get RICH b4 ur children join u in this sinful life!!!All the best and i hope to see you there some day.CHANGE YOUR THINKING!!!
ive stayed at all these hotels cus im soooo amazing and my daddy buys me everything i want.
Jordan, I have responded to your posts a few times in the past. Now I just want to say that A: You’re just conceited and very egotistical and B: You will NEVER learn to be self-sufficient if you keep relying on Daddy’s money for everything. Now that I think of it, why am I even wasting my time even responding to somebody like you????
ur sucha liarrrrr
But jordan it is your dad who is carrying all your expenses. You are a poor son of a rich man.
hey guys i spent 5 nights at Ty Warner penthouse New York … it is like the Ritz hotel of London …almost !!!!
Jordan Toon? LMAO:
Why do u deem it necessary to inform the world that “Daddy buys me everything I want?” And y must u display the very conceited statement “Cus I’m soooo amazing?” U can’t rely on Daddy all of the time. U need to learn how to do things for yourself. You’ll be really suprised at how amazing THAT would feel….knowing that you don’t have to rely on Daddy for everything. I suggest you try it.
These hotels are too expensive…..really.I can’t even think of staying there for just one nght.Staying in such hotels -from my view- is sheer waste of money and obscene SHOW OFF…But then I too wish that I could spend a night in anyone of these hotels with my gf.
@jordan toon
As far as jordan is concerned I think she too likes to show off her wealth or i should say DADDY’s wealth.
for me,,,,home sweet home…
What a complete waste of money, when there are so many kids out there that are starving to death every single day! It’s this egoism that is ruining this planet. The money spent for one night in these hotels can build a hospital or a school in most places in Africa!!
@ RENE’
lemme ask you some, if your on a business trip worth $500 million, and the transaction is to be partly held in your hotel, where would you lodge?… a 100 bucks motel?
No issues . I would request you to go through Warren Buffet’s advice on life style.
No 5 was the best!!
Burj al Arab and Royal Towers were the Best!
no rational human will ever believe Jordan. By the way I wish to have also lived in one of these luxurious hotels for just a single night.
can i say something MONEY DOES NOT BUY HAPPINESS my family is well off but money tears people apart you may get to go to hotels like this but i would rather have my family living together in a box than torn apart by money and greed be thankful for what you have i have been blessed in some ways more than others for me in the future i want to be a nurse in africa helping kids and preaching the word to me that is happiness not any hotel.
Staying in such hotels will be beneficial because You will get best services
I saw all the hotels .these expensive hotels of the world are very very nicely created.think about the people stays here.you have to be very very rich to stay there.the hotels are like the paradise.
Why dont all you ppl relax? Don’t be bitter at me cuz I’m rich. I’m going to Capri next month so I will forget about all you mean people.
Poor people are depressing….just a fact.
You have it wrong. You are not rich your dad is.
Jordan Toon,
Once again my dear, you have proven yourself ignorant. YOU are not rich YOUR DADDY is rich. Why do you deem it necessary to keep flaunting your wealth to everyone especially since as I have said, it is NOT YOUR MONEY it is DADDY’S MONEY. Poor people are not depressing. Do you think they chose to be poor? You don’t know what their situation is or what the circumstances were that they have had to face so why don’t you think about that fact for a change.
if you are rich to such a limit that all the people around you seem to be poor and depressing to you, than i would suggest you to plz leave this planet and go to some other planet where people of your standard are living.
.. I laughed so hard at all the responses to Jordan Toon.
Learn to take a joke, people. 🙂
Its like a dream…………..
Jordan Toon is so ridiculous. Lol.
whoever said that they would rather live in a box with no money but have their family together wouldnt seriously be saying that if they did live in a box. Infact if they lived in a box he wouldnt be able partake in such debates.
furthermore, whoever said money doesnt buy happiness obviously had no money – it cant buy you happiness but its a good foundation
“Jordan Toon” is a joke, guys. I’m just kidding making fun of Paris Hilton type people…
Hey JORDAN TOON, How’s it going?….I just had to reply! Reason being: ‘Because’,….as I sat here reading all these posts, one after the other, & laughing my ass off at ‘HOW’ ridiculous some of these people are!! Its all quite comical!! …I found both the ‘sarcasm’ (as you displayed, and a few others) and the shear ‘stupidity’, and ‘ignorance’ that all the others displayed, to be quite ‘FUNNY’& entertaining!! Although as funny as all of it is, I could only ‘appreciate’ the sarcastic side of it!!! As for the other side,…well to be honest, I find those people a bit frightening!! To think that they are that F…N stupid!! That they fall for everything they read, and NOT only that,…..their IQ is soo far below average that they lack the capability of grasping, understanding, or recognizing, let alone appreciating ‘Sarcasm’ at its finest!! Thanx JORDAN TOON for the chuckles!
@Jordan:
Though i’m very very late i still want to Thanks to you, you made this page very much entertaining, i did not even notice the time. I lol all the way because i dont believe you! what 4 bugatti your talking If 6 is in Dubai and 1 is in Indian launch last month where on earth did you get the other 1 there are only 10 of them LOL. @People:
Guys! dont be so serious this pictures are Just FYI…We dont have to over react…loosen up!
I wouldn’t stay in any of these expensive rooms even if I had $ 100 millions to spent. I was born, live, and planning to die in my paradise island, BALI, one of best paradise islands in the world. For that amount of money a night, I could make one room here, exactly the same, with beautiful scenery of beaches, rice paddies, on the cliff, traditional villages, mountains, and many more. When my $ 40K room ready, I can sleep every night (NOT JUST ONE NIGHT) for the rest of my life in this Beautiful, Adventurous, Legendary, and Inspiring island, called BALI. Peace guys!
What a waste of money……..All these hotels don’t even stand up to the mark of luxury……Atleast not in the pictures
So first off.. would anybody else find it disturbing if not creepy to sleep in the same hotel room (#6 Bridge Suite) that once had Michael Jackson as a guest?!? You would have to pay ME $22,000 a night to sleep in that bed! I’m cool with Oprah and Gates, but MJ.. I dunno..
Secondly, every single one of these rooms are designed to be rented by corporations.
IE, if the board of directors decides to hold a meeting in New York City but the headquarters is in California, you need a place for the CEO, Chairpersons, and etc.. to stay in New York. Then, the price doesn’t seem so high.. (although it still is, it’s just coming from the company as an operating expense)
Finally, Jordan Toon (fake or not) shows us that there are REAL people in this world that would spend money like this on a vacation if they have that disposable income to use, although they should probably spend that money to hire a better wealth management firm.
Or, they are simply living the ‘dream’ and there is NOTHING wrong with that AS long as this has been considered: any of these rooms is beyond extravagant; it just becomes absurd..
The truth is, these hotels are in a suite competition. Going bigger, better, and more expensive. NOT BECAUSE THERE IS AN ACTUAL MARKET FOR IT but because it shows the status of the hotel and HELPS SALES!!!!!
I mean, wouldn’t you want to say that you have stayed in the hotel with the world’s most expensive hotel room?
Don’t get so upset people, it’s not just you who can’t afford this, it’s everyone..
And those individuals who can afford it and actually stay at these places, is just tasteless..
I don’t understand why people spend so much money on useless things? Instead of wasting $20,000 on some dumb hotel room, why not spend bout $50 a night at a Days Inn?
but that would be gross beyond limits. I would not suggest anyone to spend time in such luxurious hotels and waste money but i even wont suggest a 50 dollar/night inn.
Well if you had a net income of $20 million a year (as opposed to an average $200,000 a year), then a hotel room rent of 20,000 would be comparable to $200 to the average man (or for an income of $50,000..a rent of $50). So it is all about proportion really. Also most of the people who rent these suites will claim it as a business expense and so cut it out of their tax.
I think rich people especially CEOs work really hard for their money, they take big risks and they can fail. They end up losing many relationships and often dont have time for the ‘fun’ things in life. They come under critiscism that would wither most of us and always have to watch out who is after their job. I say, if you have the money, then it is no one’s else concern on how you should spend it.
WELL SAID
Even if I could afford it, I wouldn’t pay it
good point…. why waste the money
Very NICE article and GREAT photos!
You can also take China into consideration in a next evaluation.
All the great brands are now available (Hilton, Four seasons, Hyatt, Shangri-La, etc…) and even some local brands with sometimes even higher standards 🙂
Here and example of a local brand in the city of Ningbo (250kms south of Shanghai) : http://www.ningbohotelreview.com/hotel-news/nanyuan-universe-hotel-pre-opening-preview
Cheers!
Paul
i found this website to be very entertaining nt only were there pictures of amazingly expensive hotels but also a lot of banter lol.
i would like to wish tool all the best in her future she is already a celebrity on this page, people should stop being so serious all the time.
i would love to be rich and sample every one of these magnificant hotels
Good news for all of us is that after obama returns from his 30k vacation and looks to continue his misson to “spread the wealth” these rooms may become more available to a wider group of people!
very very poor hotels
we can buy a luxury bed and a room but cant buy the sleep
They say money can’t make you happy but i’d rather cry in a ferrari than in a camry
well! that is your crazy mentality.
But john their are other cars even more luxurious and expensive than a ferrari. I would suggest you a bugatti veyron to cry in.
I wish I had that much money to throw around. I mean seriously, that is a wad of cash to just blow on one night… Could get me a nice camaro.
The food is not that great at geneva. I felt some kind of short coming there. The food at yallama jopdi was lot better than that. i wasted money. let me see how it feels like in los vegas next week.
Not to contradict such a wealthy individual, who I am sure has a formal education, but it is Las Vefas, not Los Vegas!!!
Bwahahahaha! 🙂 Good one Frederick…
actually its not Los Vegas…or Las Vefas for that matter…its Las Vegas…and that’s coming from a regular girl with a regular public school education and a regular minimum wage job…couldn’t resist pointing that out 🙂
yeah! bcoz you are prone to eating food at those roadside stalls that contains a lot of fat, salt, and a lot of spices.
They should have put hourly rates as well could afforded perhaps
This is not right, there is people who cant afford a freaking t-shirt and here are people staying at hotels that charge $53,000 a night.
i wooooooooooooooooooooooooooould love to stay in the hotel no. 1.
I disagree, I make $300,000,000,000 yearly, and I think you are cheap. you make $21,000,000. you must be poor. I make my own cars.
I think you are all a bunch of bull crap. If you were so wealthy, I’m sure you wouldn’t be wasting your time making “self elating” comments on line!!!
Haha, 300 billion? wow, you’re so cool; bragging to a bunch of people you’ll never meet who honestly don’t care 😀
really u don`t need a secretary?
do people patronize. i wonder
Why is it always the rich have to feed the poor, or have to feel guilty? It doesn’t matter where you live and who you are. If you really want to you can achieve great things and obtain the life style you desire. Every country and every epoch of human history has stories of exceptional individuals who rose through determination and drive to the top.
Quit whining, waiting for hand outs and the “Lottery”.
And folks who stay in such places do not troll or brag about it in online forums.
‘oooh look at me my addy can afford everything, thats why im looking at the most expensive hotels in the world, and ive stayd at them all cos im just that good.’
oh please, grow up. im 14 and i know how to behave better than that.
very nice hotels, but tbh i’d rather save my money and spend it on say, a house or something, which ycould buy with a four day stay at one of these hotels.
Money doesn’t buy happiness
Hope everyone’s dreams come true 🙂
Even if i would have the money i would never give such an ammount for just 1 night :X
Luxury is relative…
What has more class and luxury than a outdoor room in the African savanna…
Nature is my 5 star feeling of serendipity.
this is a waste land… study hard and be rich! don’t envy the rich people instead be your self and get what you can!
the most amazing things thats i ever seen in my whole life. really impressive.
Sleeping in a $50/night hotel and and a $50000/night hotel there is no difference. You just spend the same amount of time (about 8-10 hours) for 1000 times the price. Use your money wisely cause you are at the hotel to sleep not to flaunt being there.
I agree with you. These hotels are just for stupid brainless people.
Well, you could spend $10k per night… or buy a house for like $50k and rent it out after your finished with it – therefor increasing your wealth.
Unless its “daddies money” and you dont care about wasting it – I dont see why rich people (read: those obsessed with money) would waste it on such a low class hotel. You can get better looking suites WAY cheaper – you just normally dont get a butler and have to get off your own ass! OMFG! :oO
wow some of you are really funny saying oh i am so rich and making fun of poor people i have seen more poor people with more class than you. so really your the poor ones with your poor attitudes sure i could afford those rooms but why would waste my money on that it doesnt make me any better than anyone else instead i help other who are poor by donating money to food banks and stuff like that and just people us rich people have lots and lots of many show some class and stop rubbing it in people faces because you dont only yourself look bad but the rest of us as well
its a same
First of all, what is the point of staying in a hotel like that. If I had the money to waste on a hotel like that, I wouldn’t. Secondly the prices for one night in those hotels is stupid. Take it from someone that knows, most of the those hotel have share holders,and in the end they pocketing about 50% of one nights stay there…. It truely does not cost that much to use the room… i believe they know the rich will pay it just so they can say,”I’ve stayed in the most expensive hotel in the world.” If the fat cat that own stock in the hotels actually come back to reality, then yes, thee so called poor people could afford to stay one night in these hotels. Its all about venture and capitalizes and who can make the most money… just saying.
I can have a best sweet home for lowest of these one night rates. even a hotel can be built for these one night rates.
i stay in these hotels but i don’t have money BUT i have one thing and you people don’t have thats why you show your money power and prove yourself haha haha hah YOU know what thing i HAVE i HAVE MIND and most important Thing ITS WORKING 😉
IF YOU HAVE MIND HOW COME YOU DONT HAVE MONEY?? AND HOW PEOPLE WITHOUT MONEY GET RICH???
Energy goes where attention flows people. It’s irreleveant who stays in those beautiful hotels. If they are fortunate to be able to do so allow it. Bottom line, no one is limited in this world to have the things you want. It’s the limitations we put on ourselves for even thinking yet along utterring the words that we arent fortunate enough. We are all deserving and all fortunate. So apply your attention to all of the things you wish to enjoy and the universe will consipire in helping you achieve it.
rich people would never write such a things here, showing how much they have and where they ve been!!!!
All u guys are dumb u wanna know why cuz I’m the richest person in the whole universe. I stayed in all these hotels a month each and my dad and my mom together have 900000000000000000000000000000000000000000 dollars u losers
ABTP: YOUR A SUCH A A** FOR PRETENDING YOUR RICH!!!! YA RIGHT!! YOU HAVE NO LIFE AND NEED TO WAKE UP FROM YOUR STUPID FANTASY!!!!!!! if you have so much money Prove it!! until then….. SHUT UP YOU WANNABE!!!!!
I have stayed at Harrah’s lake tahoe with my mom’s friend, it was quite curious we stayed there for 1 night. There were a grand jacuzzi, i stayed int he guest bedroom and there were 2 in-bath tvs! and it was kohler and bulgari amenities! But when i checked the price it didn’t surprise me why my mom’s friend stayed in the room ALL DAY LONG. FREAKING $2400!!!!! I nearly fainted, the suite wasn’t that good for $2400!! It was about 190sqm yes, but not that much. In Thailand one could stay at 450sqm for only 8,000baht for 12 people!
Being rich won’t make you happy.
I prefer to live a normal happy life.
don’t worry the rich also cry .all dis huge amout of money that they spend on night is up to some country budget for a year .six fet at the end
view a video about the worlds biggest and most expensivest hotel in the world…..view my video at youtube
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrUv0zSlXY4
HAHA ‘EXPENSIVEST’
hotl
` What the use of being rich when you are not helping the poor people . You need to remember those F*CKING feelers that they are rich ” it is better to give, than to receive ” grrr !! t(-_-t)