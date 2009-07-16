10 Not-So-Polite, Yet Funny Shop Signs and Notes

Sometimes it seems to me shopkeepers don’t really want to sell anything – and sometimes they don’t even want you to come in. Here’s a funny and entertaining collection of not really polite shop signs and notes:
The owners of this store seems really picky about who is buying from them:
“If you are:
- Racist;
- Sexist;
- Homophobic;
- or an asshole
Do not come in” (source)!
And this owner seems really sick and tired of stories: “Do not bore the shopkeeper to death with stories of your collection” (source)
No “wheely shoes”??? (source)
This one is really friendly: no babies allowed (source):
A similar one: no children? No pushchairs? Are these guys ever sued? (source)
Very clear shopping hours: is it open right now? (sources: 1 and 2)
I do love irony in general, but people please mind your language (source):
This one probably belongs to a restaurant rather than a shop but I couldn’t help including it here for the beautiful shopping-deals concept: no fewer than 7 dishes, if you take 7-10 dishes you will obviously be allowed to spend 20 minutes there (source):
This shopkeeper probably couldn’t wait to close the shop (source):
Brilliant: “If we are closed, just shove your money under the door” (source)
Which one is the most polite? 😉
Post image by nunui
5 comments
Ummm ….. pushchairs are baby strollers, not wheelchairs for disabled people.
wheelie shoes are those shoes that are popular in North America right now – running shoes that have retractable wheels in the soles.
The ones saying no kids or pushchairs are probably bars or something, so no, they won’t get sued.
I cant imagine that a bar would have to post on the front door no kids allowed. Pretty sure the sign would read nobody under 21 allowed in.
Also, no store can get sued for not allowing in children or anyone for that matter. They have the right to refuse service to anyone.