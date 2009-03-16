Is There Anything Really FREE Out There?

We all love freebies, don’t we? Who wouldn’t like to get free stuff, no matter how lame, cheap or even undesirable?

But is it really free after all? TANSTAAFL which translates as “There Ain’t No Such Thing As A Free Lunch” should be a golden rule of any smart shopper.

The thing is not about paying no money for it right now – the problem is that you are turning into the customer and most probably will pay off sooner or later.

OK, I know, I know, that is not a secret or anything new about that but let’s just try to find out what can be hidden behind the freebie you were lucky enough to get.

You are “paying” for a freebie by giving out your contact information:

Do you ever need to register to receive a freebie or fill in the application form? Ok, if you are an experienced freebie-hunter, you should know that now you will be receiving the company news and special offers right to your (e)mail box.

It means that sooner or later you will become their customer.

A freebie makes you feel guilty:

It is like you owe something. Will you want to return the favor? Do you like to owe anything to anyone?

In any case the answer is the same: no matter what, if you have accepted the freebie, you have become their customer.

You get a freebie and become the seller’s voice:

Got something for free? Do you want to share it with friends? Of course you do! And that’s how you become the seller’s free promoter (not completely free as they did pay you with the freebie).

Sometimes you just go ahead and tell your friends about the seller because you just want to, sometimes they ask (or require) you to. Here is the example of the latter:

Free-PC company provided a free sub-$1,000 computer and Internet access in exchange for permission to target advertising messages directly to customers’ desktops – even when they are not online. They didn’t charge for the machines but they got the possibility of charging users hanging over their heads…

With a freebie they will win your heart:

You might be unaware of that but the moment you are given something for free – you are sold.

This point may be argued because people don’t like to think their hearts are so easy to win but I see nothing unnatural in that. When receiving a gift we quite naturally feel gratitude and with gratitude comes appeal.

And if you like a seller, you’ll become their customer sooner or later.

A freebie makes you remember them

Do you remember companies that gave you a freebie? Would you choose them over their competitors next time you are shopping for the related product?

A freebie usually has a seller’s logo all over it. You see it every time you use the freebie – and that’s keeps you thinking about the seller.

It means you will become their buyer sooner or later or bring them more customers by showing the freebie to people.

A great example of that is Starbucks campaign that encourages customers to visit their site, design their own t-shirt by choosing the favorite drinks and then get the individualized t-shirt for free (even with free shipping!). Imagine how many people wore those t-shirts further spreading the word.

Post images by Esparta, Evil Erin, FranUlloa, Manel, kevindooley, mandj98.