5 Things You Need to Do for Every Piece of Content You Create

To start a blog and make it successful, you’ll need to do more than just write good content. This isn’t Field of Dreams. Just because…

7 Reasons Your Blog Post Didn’t Go Viral

Viral marketing can feel like an elusive game. You see yet another viral blog post making its way around the globe, and you’re still waiting…

The 7 Biggest Mistakes New Bloggers Make

It doesn’t matter whether your ultimate goal is to make boatloads of cash, connect with customers, or provide insight into a topic you’re passionate about,…

How to Choose a Host For Your WordPress Website

WordPress is a diverse Content Management System (CMS). Technically, it isn’t a CMS. Rather, it is a blogging platform. However, with so many plugins available…

3 Steps for Making a Solid YouTube Video

YouTube has changed not just the way we entertain ourselves, but who entertains and informs us. From expanding a small brick-and-mortar business into a major…

How to Plan for Your Attendance at a Conference or Convention

Whether you are planning on attending a party (hey, for those who celebrate Halloween, that may be the case very soon), or a conference, or…

Digital Design as More Than a Passing Thought

When you’re the new kid on the block, what is the best way to build credibility? Ok, let’s make that question a little easier. What…

4 Ways to Grow a *Quality* Social Media Following

In some ways, it is easy to grow a social media following that doesn’t really give a hoot what you post, tweet, share, etc. But,…

How to Get More Peeps Following Your Business on Social Media

Social media can be an excellent tool and resource for a company, for many reasons. You can reach out to clients about a number of…

Using Microsites to Test Your Brilliant Ideas

Microsites are a collection of web pages designed specifically for one particular idea or collection of ideas/topics. It can be used as a prototype testing…

How To Create A Viral Marketing Campaign With Twitter

Companies that operate in the digital sphere should utilize Twitter’s medium for viral marketing campaigns. Twitter involves rapid person-to-person sharing among users. Viral marketing campaigns…

3 Simple Steps to Improve Your Social Media Presence

An effective social media presence is undeniably pivotal if you want to be successful online. Why? It can help take your business to the next…

Site of the Day
16
January
2017

True Sound Hire

  • www.truesoundhire.co.uk

Surrey's number 1 DJ, PA sound and lighting company selling and hiring LED dance floor and laser lighting, conference and AV equipment and sound systems while offering reasonable and competitive rates on all products. Check the site for prices, hire package details and contacts.

For Visitors

DirJournal Local is your one-stop shop for everything you need, online and off. Find local businesses like restaurants or auto mechanics. Access top websites for entertainment, news, or research.

Our combined local directory and web directory puts it all right at your fingertips, on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Whether you're at home or on the road, Directory Journal keeps you connected to whatever you need, whenever you need it.

For Businesses

Do you own a business and want to reach more local customers? Do you or your company have a website, and you'd like to reach more visitors? If you answered "yes" to either of those questions, Directory Journal is where you want to be.

Submit your website or local business listing and get noticed by new customers searching for businesses just like yours. Getting a listing in a reputable directory can lead to targeted traffic and customers coming through your door. But it can do more than that. A listing in a high quality web directory can also help you improve your search engine rankings.

What are you waiting for? We reach hundreds of thousands of visitors every month. Doesn't your business deserve their attention? Submit your website or local business listing today.

