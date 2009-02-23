NaturePhotos

Most Beautiful Places Of The World – Part 2!

February 23, 2009

Nature reveals its beauty in various forms; deserts, mountains, cliffs, forests, caves, valleys, rocks, islands, waterfalls, springs, oceans and others. Hope you enjoy this tour of beautiful places that take us into a different world – the world of mother nature.

In fact, we had done an article on Ten of the most beautiful places in the world a few days earlier; however, based on the response of our visitors showing interest in other places, we felt there is a lot missing and decided to bring more beauty your way.

Valley Swat- Pakistan

swat2

swat1

Swat Valley is a beautiful piece of paradise, it is the upper valley of the Swat River, which rises in the Hindu Kush range. With high mountains, green meadows, and clear lakes, it is a place of great natural beauty that used to be popular with tourists as “the Switzerland of Pakistan”.

The Fairy Meadows – Pakistan

fairy2

fairy1

The Fairy Meadows is a lush green plateau in foot gin of Nanga Parbat peak, Pakistan. It is the best place to view the majestic beauty of Nanga Parbat. Willy Merkl, the leader of the 1932 German-American expedition, named it Fairy Meadow due to its wonderful scenery.

Baltoro Glacier – Pakistan

baltoro2

baltoro1

The Baltoro Glacier, at over 70km long, is one of the longest in the world and continually flanked by huge rock spires. At its source at Concordia lie some of the tallest mountains in the world. It’s dangerous beauty can’t be overestimated, the scenery is amazing.

Amazon Rainforest – Amazon Basin, South America

amazon_rainforest

amazon_basin

Amazon rainforest is the thickest rainforest that spans over a billion acres and encompasses areas in Brazil (60%), Peru (13%), Venezuela, Columbia, Ecuador, Guyana, Bolivia, French Guiana and Suriname. The concentration of wildlife is very high and new species or subspecies of existing species continues to be discovered almost all the time. The majestic beauty and timelessness of this awe-inspiring tropical rainforest is indescribable in words and should be experienced.

Sognafjord (Sogne Fjord) – Norway

norway_fjord_scenic_with_ferry

naeroyfjord_-_narrowest_fjord

ferry_on_the_fjord

The second longest fjord (an inset of the sea between steep slopes) in the world and the largest in Norway, the magnificence of this has to be experienced for the magnitude to be understood. Reaching to more than 1,300 meters below sea level and above 2,000 meters above sea level, the sparkling water, the beautiful cliff faces and the picturesque villages make this a must visit place for nature lovers.

The Himalayas – Asia

north_face_mt_everest

mt_everest_copy

mount_everest1

mount_everest

This spectacle of awesome dimensions …the 3000 kilometer long towering mountain range with tiers of rock, ranges upon ranges, sky scraping peaks and canyons, is the planet’s highest mountain system and includes the world’s highest peaks; Mount Everest and K2. It stretches through Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal and Pakistan. This is where earth meets the sky!

Yosemite Valley – California

yosemite_valley1

yosemite_valley

valley_from_valley_vi

hazey_yosemite_valley

The incomparable beauty of nature changing colors with seasons and the sigh of breeze in the pines can only be experienced at Yosemite Valley (Pronounced Yo-seh-mit-tea). Yosemite Valley is part of Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. This alpine valley offers incredible natural beauty and is just one mile in width and eight miles long with vertical granite walls rising above 2000 feet on either side. Nine ethereal waterfalls cascade into the valley. Wilderness hiking trails are as long as 800 miles.

The Niagara Falls – Ontario, Canada and New York, United States

niagara_up_close

niagara_falls_state_park

Niagara_Falls_from_Above_2_by_rosswillett

Niagara_Falls_by_Indigo_Ocean

niagara_falls_at_night

Massive and beautiful waterfalls on the Niagara River, they are also famous for being a source of hydroelectric power. These falls are divided into three drops; Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side and American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls on the American side. These falls are said to have been formed at the end of the last ice age. These waterfalls may not be the highest but are certainly wide and the most powerful in North America.

Mount Kilimanjaro – Africa

view_at_mt_kilimanjaro

mount_kilimanjaro

kilimanjaro_landscape

kilimanjaro

Ernest Hemingway described this mountain as, “as wide as all the world, great, high and unbelievably white,” in his book, “The Snows of Kilimanjaro.”

The roof of Africa as it is called is the world’s tallest free-standing mountain and a dormant stratovolcano. The Kibo Summit at the top of the mountain is one among the few peaks of Africa that still have glaciers.

Mamanuca Islands – Fiji

tavarua_island1

plantation_island_fiji

aerial_view_fiji_islands

They are 20 islands in total. These beautiful islands of Mamanuca are varied; while some are small and can be walked around in a few minutes, others may take days to explore. For those who love nature and water bodies, these islands are a paradise with miles and miles of lilley snow white sand and beautiful turquoise blue beaches.

Sahara Sunset – Sahara Desert

sunset_in_the_desert_of_the_sa

sahara_sunset

desert_on_sunset1

desert_on_sunset

While the Sahara Desert is a wonderful place to see for the wide expanse of sand dunes, the sunset there is sure to take your breath away. A night spent camping on the sand dunes of this three-million year old desert, watching the sky change colors at dusk, is a dream come true for any nature lover.

Natural Springs and Limestone Cliffs of Pamukkale – Turkey

pamukkale1

pamukkale_turkey1

pamukkale_turkey

The Turkish people call it the eighth wonder of the world and people who visit the place do not argue. Pamukkale is one of nature’s wonders, with hot pools and white cliffs. The water flowing down the cliffs has turned the place into an exotic white cotton color with stalactites and basins. This elaborate calcium formation is the largest of its kind, spreading miles and miles. The pristine surroundings are not only emotionally but physically cathartic. The water is believed to be therapeutic, curing various maladies. In spite of being filled with tourists, it still retains the old world charm and peace that we long for.

