Most Beautiful Places Of The World – Part 2!

Nature reveals its beauty in various forms; deserts, mountains, cliffs, forests, caves, valleys, rocks, islands, waterfalls, springs, oceans and others. Hope you enjoy this tour of beautiful places that take us into a different world – the world of mother nature.
In fact, we had done an article on Ten of the most beautiful places in the world a few days earlier; however, based on the response of our visitors showing interest in other places, we felt there is a lot missing and decided to bring more beauty your way.
Valley Swat- Pakistan
Swat Valley is a beautiful piece of paradise, it is the upper valley of the Swat River, which rises in the Hindu Kush range. With high mountains, green meadows, and clear lakes, it is a place of great natural beauty that used to be popular with tourists as “the Switzerland of Pakistan”.
The Fairy Meadows – Pakistan
The Fairy Meadows is a lush green plateau in foot gin of Nanga Parbat peak, Pakistan. It is the best place to view the majestic beauty of Nanga Parbat. Willy Merkl, the leader of the 1932 German-American expedition, named it Fairy Meadow due to its wonderful scenery.
Baltoro Glacier – Pakistan
The Baltoro Glacier, at over 70km long, is one of the longest in the world and continually flanked by huge rock spires. At its source at Concordia lie some of the tallest mountains in the world. It’s dangerous beauty can’t be overestimated, the scenery is amazing.
Amazon Rainforest – Amazon Basin, South America
Amazon rainforest is the thickest rainforest that spans over a billion acres and encompasses areas in Brazil (60%), Peru (13%), Venezuela, Columbia, Ecuador, Guyana, Bolivia, French Guiana and Suriname. The concentration of wildlife is very high and new species or subspecies of existing species continues to be discovered almost all the time. The majestic beauty and timelessness of this awe-inspiring tropical rainforest is indescribable in words and should be experienced.
Sognafjord (Sogne Fjord) – Norway
The second longest fjord (an inset of the sea between steep slopes) in the world and the largest in Norway, the magnificence of this has to be experienced for the magnitude to be understood. Reaching to more than 1,300 meters below sea level and above 2,000 meters above sea level, the sparkling water, the beautiful cliff faces and the picturesque villages make this a must visit place for nature lovers.
The Himalayas – Asia
This spectacle of awesome dimensions …the 3000 kilometer long towering mountain range with tiers of rock, ranges upon ranges, sky scraping peaks and canyons, is the planet’s highest mountain system and includes the world’s highest peaks; Mount Everest and K2. It stretches through Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal and Pakistan. This is where earth meets the sky!
Yosemite Valley – California
The incomparable beauty of nature changing colors with seasons and the sigh of breeze in the pines can only be experienced at Yosemite Valley (Pronounced Yo-seh-mit-tea). Yosemite Valley is part of Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. This alpine valley offers incredible natural beauty and is just one mile in width and eight miles long with vertical granite walls rising above 2000 feet on either side. Nine ethereal waterfalls cascade into the valley. Wilderness hiking trails are as long as 800 miles.
The Niagara Falls – Ontario, Canada and New York, United States
Massive and beautiful waterfalls on the Niagara River, they are also famous for being a source of hydroelectric power. These falls are divided into three drops; Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side and American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls on the American side. These falls are said to have been formed at the end of the last ice age. These waterfalls may not be the highest but are certainly wide and the most powerful in North America.
Mount Kilimanjaro – Africa
Ernest Hemingway described this mountain as, “as wide as all the world, great, high and unbelievably white,” in his book, “The Snows of Kilimanjaro.”
The roof of Africa as it is called is the world’s tallest free-standing mountain and a dormant stratovolcano. The Kibo Summit at the top of the mountain is one among the few peaks of Africa that still have glaciers.
Mamanuca Islands – Fiji
They are 20 islands in total. These beautiful islands of Mamanuca are varied; while some are small and can be walked around in a few minutes, others may take days to explore. For those who love nature and water bodies, these islands are a paradise with miles and miles of lilley snow white sand and beautiful turquoise blue beaches.
Sahara Sunset – Sahara Desert
While the Sahara Desert is a wonderful place to see for the wide expanse of sand dunes, the sunset there is sure to take your breath away. A night spent camping on the sand dunes of this three-million year old desert, watching the sky change colors at dusk, is a dream come true for any nature lover.
Natural Springs and Limestone Cliffs of Pamukkale – Turkey
The Turkish people call it the eighth wonder of the world and people who visit the place do not argue. Pamukkale is one of nature’s wonders, with hot pools and white cliffs. The water flowing down the cliffs has turned the place into an exotic white cotton color with stalactites and basins. This elaborate calcium formation is the largest of its kind, spreading miles and miles. The pristine surroundings are not only emotionally but physically cathartic. The water is believed to be therapeutic, curing various maladies. In spite of being filled with tourists, it still retains the old world charm and peace that we long for.
If there is Haven on Earth it must be on these places.
Blue Grotto Cave it is NOT in Italy. It is in Malta.
But even in the Wikipedia is wrong.
@Miguek – A Grotto is a small cave or cavern. There is one in Capri, Italy, which is widely known as the "Blue Grotto." The local name for it is the "Grotta Azzurra."
Similarly, there is a "Blue Grotto" in Malta and it is known as Il-Hnejja in Maltese. The name Blue Grotto was said to be given by British soldiers because the deep blue of the water resembled the Blue Grotto (Grotta Azzurra) in Capri.
Here we are talking about the Blue Grotto in Capri, Italy.
And what about Iguazú Falls?????
@Carles – This is Part 2 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World Series. You can find out Iguazú Falls in our first article here
http://www.dirjournal.com/info/ten-of-the-most-beautiful-places-of-the-world/
[…] http://www.dirjournal.com/info/most-beautiful-places-of-the-world-part-2/ […]
WOW! you got wonderful pictures here. These places are really beautiful and our world's greatest treasures. I just hope we people will take care of these priceless wonders so the next generation can also appreciate the sight these places behold.
I acknowledge that your effort and photo collection is really amazing but you've missed out some of the most enchanting places on earth like the Kashmir valley which is known to be 'heaven on earth' and valley of flowers in India.I hope you will consider my suggestion.
‘heaven on earth’ and valley of flowers in India.I hope you will consider my suggestion.
Talking about kilimanjaro,some one can also visit Ngorongoro crater,and Serengeti park, both are named to be among twety world wonders. All are found in Tanzania, in East Africa.
The Victoria Falls are situated between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The picture provided is actually from one extreme end of the gorge the Zambezi falls into, the 'smoky' area shown is actually where the main falls are. We could see them perfectly from the national park on the Zimbabwean side and the footbridge on the Zambian side, without having to hire a helicopter.
Why people are not aware about the beauty of Kashmir of India. Once you visit Kashmir u will say that there is no other beautiful place than Kashmir….
please rate Kashmir.
Kashmir , India.
kashmir is not the city of indea this city is belong to pakistan and pakistan places is very beautifull of the world
http://www.funonthenet.in/content/view/322/31/
see the kashmir in these pictures.
you have put the himalayas and said only asia.mount everest is in nepal and most of the himalayan region is in nepal so try to write mount everest nepal
There is definitely KASHMIR missing in the list… I assure you that KASHMIR is most beautiful place on earth…
these are indeed all very beautiful places, but what about: Angkor Wat, Versailles, sydney harbour, Manhattan skyline, the forbidden city, yellowstone, Vatican city, iceland…
One correction: 1st picture of blue grotto is not in Italy, but the Blue grotto in Malta.
for your kind information to hassan mt everest the highest mountain of the world lies in Nepal.
