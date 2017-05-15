How to Boost Your Chances of Success when Applying for a Business Loan

Eventually, all businesses need an injection of cash. It is common to apply for business funding when you first start out, but even established business owners can benefit from extra working capital as the business grows. The problem is that it is not easy to secure business funding these days. Lenders are not as eager to hand over large amounts of cash, and in some areas, SMEs are finding it extremely difficult to have their loan application approved.

Once you decide that some money is going to help you turn your amazing idea into a successful business, it is time to get down into the details of applying for a business loan.

Find a Suitable Lender

Not all lenders are cut from the same cloth. Some specialize in dealing with startups and others are willing to provide finance to high-risk businesses. Think about what type of business you are and target the most appropriate lender. For example, if you run an online betting website, a mainstream lender will not approve your loan application, irrespective of how watertight your application is. To them, your business is high-risk and that’s the end of the conversation. However, if you approach a specialist lender, they will be far more sympathetic and you stand a much better chance of being approved for a loan.

Do not despair if your business doesn’t fit a traditional mold. There are lenders to fit every niche. The key to success approaching the right lender.

Check Your Credit History

Before you make any kind of loan application, check your credit report. If there are any mistakes in there, or you have bad credit, it will affect any loan application you make. Your personal credit record has a bearing on your business credit record. It costs nothing to check your credit history, so save yourself a lot of pain and do it before you fill out a loan application form.

Create a Detailed Business Plan

Lenders will want to know what you intend on using the money for. You need to create a detailed business plan outlining exactly how you plan to spend the money. If you want to purchase new inventory or invest in specialist equipment, tell the lender how this will benefit the business. The more detail you can provide, the better. Writing down a couple of vague sentences is not going to be very persuasive.

Have Your Facts Together

If you are a fan of Dragon’s Den, where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch ideas in the hope of persuading seasoned investors to throw money at them, you will know how excruciating it is when the person in the spotlight is asked to back-up their claims and they don’t have the figures to hand. Make sure this person is not you.

The lender will expect to see facts, figures, detailed cash flow forecasts, and any other relevant financial information. The more organized you are, the better. Pull together as much information as you can and organize it in an easy-to-follow format. This shows you are professional and that you know what you are doing. Showing up to a meeting with your bank manager with nothing but a couple of pieces of paper containing scribbled sums is not going to impress him or her much.

Speak to a Mentor

Take a look at your loan application from the other side of the table. Put yourself in the lender’s shoes and think about whether you would lend money to you. If the answer is “no”, then you have a lot of work to do.